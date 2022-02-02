UrduPoint.com

Norway Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Norway Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions - Government

Norway has removed a significant number of its COVID-19 restrictions due to the current variant's lesser morbidity and vaccine-derived protection, the country's government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Norway has removed a significant number of its COVID-19 restrictions due to the current variant's lesser morbidity and vaccine-derived protection, the country's government said on Wednesday.

The Nordic country is following its neighbor, Denmark, which was the first European Union country to lift all COVID-19 restrictions starting Tuesday, buoyed by a high level of vaccination among the population.

"The virus variant that is prevalent in society now leads to less severe illness, and the vaccines offer good protection. The Norwegian Government is therefore removing a large number of COVID-19 measures. The changes will go into effect from Tuesday 1 February at 11 pm (22:00 GMT)," the government said in a statement.

The government has lifted restrictions on the number of house guests and events attendees, a ban on serving alcohol past 11 p.m., COVID-19 testing at the border, and remote classes at universities. At the same time, Norway will maintain rules on safe-distancing and mask-wearing.

"The Norwegian Government aims to remove the final restrictions by 17 February if the situation develops as envisaged. Municipalities may introduce local measures when necessary," the government added.

According to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the country of 5.4 million has fully vaccinated almost 4 million people, including 90.9% of those 18 and older.

Related Topics

Norway European Union Same Denmark February May Border All From Government Million P

Recent Stories

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Respon ..

Russia Not Enthusiastic About Essence of US Response to Security Proposals - Ant ..

16 seconds ago
 US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Ro ..

US Deploying Troops to Romania at Invitation of Romanian Government - Pentagon

18 seconds ago
 CM lays foundation stone of mother & child hospita ..

CM lays foundation stone of mother & child hospital

19 seconds ago
 Snowfall in Murree; Tourists advised to strictly o ..

Snowfall in Murree; Tourists advised to strictly obey traffic rules

21 seconds ago
 German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Co ..

German Foreign Minister Doubts Effectiveness of Continuing Mission in Mali

3 minutes ago
 Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

Govt notifies transfer, posting of officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>