Norway 'sceptical' About Gas Price Cap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Norway 'sceptical' about gas price cap

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Norway, which has replaced Russia as Europe's leading supplier of natural gas, on Monday dashed the hopes of EU member states who wanted a cap on gas prices.

Following his second phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the space of a few days, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said he was "sceptical" about the idea of a gas price cap.

"We agree to have an even closer dialogue with the EU in the future on the various proposals on the table", he said.

"We approach discussions in an open spirit, but we are sceptical of a maximum gas price".

European energy ministers who met Friday in Brussels said they were in favour of a series of measures aimed at combatting soaring gas and electricity prices, with some calling for a cap on the price of gas imports in the EU.

