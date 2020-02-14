Number of Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus Outside China Exceeds 500 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been diagnosed with a new coronavirus outside China, has exceeded 500, the Chinese state broadcaster of CGTN reported on Friday.

More than 63,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reportedly confirmed worldwide, including 505 cases outside China.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.