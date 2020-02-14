UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of Confirmed Cases Of New Coronavirus Outside China Exceeds 500 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

Number of Confirmed Cases of New Coronavirus Outside China Exceeds 500 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The number of people, who have been diagnosed with a new coronavirus outside China, has exceeded 500, the Chinese state broadcaster of CGTN reported on Friday.

More than 63,000 cases of the new coronavirus have been reportedly confirmed worldwide, including 505 cases outside China.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

Related Topics

World China Wuhan January December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

6 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

6 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

7 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

8 hours ago

Jordan’s Fuheis Youth Club snatches AWST 2020 ba ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.