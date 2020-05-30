UrduPoint.com
Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By 39 To 11,441 - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:20 AM

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by 39 to 11,441 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 39 to 11,441 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 39 new cases, 27 resulted from the internal transmission.

The death toll has not changed over the past day and stands at 269 people. The number of recovered people has reached 10,398.

A day earlier, South Korea registered 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases.

However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. The tally of cases linked to this cluster has surpassed 260. Separately, concerns are rising over a hotspot connected to a retail logistics center in the city of Bucheon, which is 15.5 miles west of Seoul. At least 102 cases have been confirmed to be tied to it.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 364,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

