UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By 7,498 To 276,072 - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 05:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by 7,498 to 276,072 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 7,498 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 276,072, the national Ministry of Health said.

A day earlier, Argentina confirmed record 7,663 new COVID-19 cases and 209 fatalities.

"Today, 7,498 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 276,072," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Thursday.

The death toll has increased by 149 to 5,362 people within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 752,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

4 hours ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

5 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

5 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.