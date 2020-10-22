UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Argentina Rises By Record 18,326 To Over 1,03Mln - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 05:10 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Argentina Rises by Record 18,326 to Over 1,03Mln - Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Argentina has confirmed 18,326 new cases of the coronavirus across the country within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, with the total number of people infected with COVID-19 having reached 1,037,325, the national Ministry of Health said.

"Today, 18,326 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of [COVID-19] positive tests in the country to 1,037,325," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on late Wednesday.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Argentina has increased by 423 to 27,519 people within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 16,337 new coronavirus cases and 384 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 41 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.12 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Same Argentina March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etisalat Group posts 6 pct growth in Q3 consolidat ..

3 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

6 hours ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 hours ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

5 hours ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.