Number Of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Exceeds 11Mln, Death Toll At Over 528,000 - WHO

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases Worldwide Exceeds 11Mln, Death Toll at Over 528,000 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The global COVID-19 case count rose on Sunday by 203,836 to 11.1 million, while the death toll reached 528,204.

The UN health agency said in a new situation report that 5,195 fatalities were registered in the preceding day.

Americas and Europe continue to lead the count with over 5.6 million and 2.7 million cases, respectively.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

