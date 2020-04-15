UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Deaths In Moldova Up By 2 To 43 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease in Moldova has increased by two, bringing the total death toll to 43, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of people who have died from the coronavirus disease in Moldova has increased by two, bringing the total death toll to 43, the press service of the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said that the death toll amounted to 40 after four more patients succumbed to the disease.

"The Health Ministry registers two more deaths caused by COVID-19: a 65-year-old man from Tiraspol and an 86-year-old woman from Balti," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

According to the national health authorities, a total of 1,934 people contracted COVID-19 across the country.

Moldova declared a 60-day state of emergency in mid-March to limit the spread of the virus. The country also stopped international air traffic and shut down land borders. Starting from March 25, people above 63 years old are prohibited to go out unless it is urgently needed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 1,844,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 117,000 people have died from the disease.

