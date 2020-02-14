UrduPoint.com
Number Of Foreigners In China Cured From Coronavirus Reaches 8 - Foreign Ministry

Number of Foreigners in China Cured From Coronavirus Reaches 8 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Eight foreign nationals in China have now fully recovered from the new coronavirus, while the toll of those infected has remained the same, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday.

On Monday, Geng said that the number of foreign nationals who had contracted COVID-19 had risen to 27, but that three had recovered.

"After checking with the relevant authorities, the number of confirmed cases among foreign nationals in China stays the same, while that of cured and discharged has risen from 7 to 8," Geng said at a daily briefing.

In addition, the spokesman said that the authorities also allowed Chinese citizens who are lineal relatives of foreign citizens in the city of Wuhan to evacuate from the country with their family members.

The current death toll from COVID-19 exceeds 1,300, while some 60,000 people are infected worldwide. At the same time, nearly 6,000 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

