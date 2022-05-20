Number of Unidentified Fever Cases in North Korea Surpasses 2.2 Million - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) The number of new cases of unidentified fever in North Korea has risen by more than 263,000 within the past 24 hours to over 2.2 million, state-run media reported on Friday.

The death toll has increased by two to 65 people within the same period of time, the KCNA news agency reported.

Last week, North Korea confirmed first cases of COVID-19 in the country. At the same time, the country reports about the spread of the unidentified fever, which is not officially linked to COVID-19.