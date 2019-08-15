OIC Calls for the Protection of Religious Rights of the People of Jammu and Kashmir

The OIC General Secretariat has learnt with concern the reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown even on the auspicious occasion of Eid, denying Eid congregations and preventingKashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th August, 2019) The OIC General Secretariat has learnt with concern the reports of curtailment of religious freedoms of Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown even on the auspicious occasion of Eid, denying Eid congregations and preventingKashmiri Muslims from observing religious rituals.

Denial of religious rights constitutes a serious violation of international human rights law andis an affront to Muslims across the world. Therefore, the OIC urges Indian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights of Kashmiri Muslims and the exercise of their religious rightswithout any hindrance.

The OIC also calls upon the international community, including the United Nations and other relevant bodies, toincrease efforts for a negotiated settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.