OIC Condemns Gun Attack in the City of Hanau, Western Germany

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed its vigorous condemnation of the gun attack in the city of Hanau, Western Germany, which claimed the lives of a number of innocent citizens. The OIC General Secretariat expressed its deep condolences to the families of the innocent victims along with its sincere wishes for prompt recovery to the wounded.

It also voiced its full solidarity with the friendly Federal Republic of Germany and renewed its unswerving rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.