OIC Secretary General Attends The Second Extraordinary WDO Ministerial Council

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, took part in Cairo on 7 July 2021 in the second extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Women Development Organization (WDO), a specialized organ of the OIC

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Secretary General placed on record his profound gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country of the OIC and Chair of the current session of the Islamic Summit, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, may Allah protect them, for the continuous support they provide to the OIC.

The Secretary General also commended the role of the Arab Republic of Egypt, together with the leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, for so generously offering to host this Second Extraordinary Session of the WDO Ministerial Council in person and for the successful organization and warm hospitality.

He said, “This confirms Egypt’s strong interest in promoting women’s status and empowerment in all fields. It also testifies to Egypt’s active role in supporting the OIC’s efforts towards preserving women’s rights and enhancing their role in development across the Member States.”

He went on, “I have great confidence that the Arab Republic of Egypt will spare no effort, under the wise leadership of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to enable the WDO to fulfill the mandate entrusted to it under the Statute to achieve the main overriding objectives of the Organization and implement its resolutions.” In this connection, Dr Al-Othaimeen praised the Arab Republic of Egypt for solely dedicating a building where the WDO is headquartered in Cairo, which sends a message, the Secretary General said, to the Muslim world and beyond that pure and moderate Islam holds women in high regard and treats them as effective partners in all domains.

