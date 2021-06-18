UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Person Dead, 12 Injured In Shooting Spree In Arizona - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:50 AM

One Person Dead, 12 Injured in Shooting Spree in Arizona - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) One person has died and another 12 have been injured in several shooting incidents in the US state of Arizona, local police said.

According to the broadcaster ABC15, citing local law enforcement, one gunman committed several separate shootings in different cities within about 90 minutes. The suspect is already arrested and is said to have acted alone.

"We have a total of 13 victims, not all of them are gunshot-wound victims. Right now, we have four that are gunshot-wound victims. The others have different types of injuries," Peoria Police Department spokesman Brandon Sheffert said at a press conference.

The officer added that there is at least one death so far.

"We responded to another call, the vehicle on the freeway, and, sadly, we are reporting one fatality in that," Sheffert said.

The perpetrator's motives are said to be unknown so far.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Died Brandon Peoria All

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

8 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

9 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

8 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

8 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

8 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.