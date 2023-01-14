One Person Dead in Armed Car Assault in Central Istanbul - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) An armed assault was carried out on a car on the Golden Horn Bridge in the center of Istanbul, killing one person, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

The attack took place on a Saturday morning against a car with two people inside.

Both the victim and attackers are yet to be identified, according to Turkey's IHA news agency.

The police have cordoned off the scene and blocked traffic on the bridge and E5 highway in the direction of Edirne.