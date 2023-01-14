UrduPoint.com

One Person Dead In Armed Car Assault In Central Istanbul - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

One Person Dead in Armed Car Assault in Central Istanbul - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) An armed assault was carried out on a car on the Golden Horn Bridge in the center of Istanbul, killing one person, Turkish media reported on Saturday.

The attack took place on a Saturday morning against a car with two people inside.

Both the victim and attackers are yet to be identified, according to Turkey's IHA news agency.

The police have cordoned off the scene and blocked traffic on the bridge and E5 highway in the direction of Edirne.

Related Topics

Attack Police Turkey Car Traffic Edirne Istanbul Gold Media

Recent Stories

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking detai ..

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

33 minutes ago
 Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

37 minutes ago
 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in ..

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new sit ..

Resilience crucial for domestic economy in new situation: Vietnamese Minister of ..

38 minutes ago
 PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fie ..

PM invites UAE for more investments in diverse fields

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this ..

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan this month: Sources

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.