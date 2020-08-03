KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) One person was killed on Monday in a fire at the Norilsk Thermal Power Plant No. 2 in the north of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, a spokesperson for the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry said.

Oil caught fire in an electrical service department on the territory of the Thermal Power Plant No. 2, during repairs, on an area of 5 square meters. This is a first-degree fire. It has not affected the technological process at the Thermal Power Plant. One person, an adult, was killed in the fire," the spokesperson told reporters.