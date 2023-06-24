Operational-Combat Steps Taken in Russian Voronezh Region Under Counterterrorist Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Russian armed forces are taking the necessary operational and combat measures as part of the counterterrorist operation in the Voronezh Region in the country's southwest, Governor Alexander Gusev said.

"The Russian armed forces are carrying out the necessary operational and combat measures as part of the counterterrorist operation in the Voronezh Region. I will keep you updated on developments in the situation," the governor wrote on Telegram.