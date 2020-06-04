Optimism About Ending Discrimination Among Americans Back to 1990s Levels - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The optimism of Americans concerning progress in the fight against racial discrimination has dropped back to levels seen in the 1990s, a fresh CBS news poll has revealed.

As the United States has been gripped by the protests against the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody for ten days, CBS News has asked Americans whether they are seeing any real progress in ending racial discrimination.

According to the poll, only 61 percent of white respondents and 38 percent of black respondents are now optimistic about the country's path toward ending discrimination, an apparent throwback to the numbers seen in the 1990s.

In 1996, 60 percent of whites and 37 percent of blacks felt the same way.

Since the 1990s, Americans have been increasingly optimistic about the progress in racial equality. Optimism peaked in 2014, the 50th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, when 81 percent of white people and 68 percent of African Americans felt the country was on its way to fight discrimination. Since then, optimism has been declining steadily and now returned back to the 1996 numbers.