Over 1,200 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) More than 1,200 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,252 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 347 people (including 104 women and 177 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 905 people (including 272 women and 462 children) from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the bulletin said.

The center added that five internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

The Syrian army engineering units have carried out the mine clearing operation in Jasim, al-Harra (Daraa province), Douma (Damascus), having cleared a total of 2 hectares (4.

9 acres) of territory and defused 27 explosive devices, the center noted.

According to the bulletin, a total of 496,411 Syrian refugees, including 148,606 women and 252,427 children, have returned home since September 30, 2015.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. As the government forces, led by President Bashar Assad, regained control over most of the country's territories, they strive to create favorable repatriation conditions for the refugees. Moscow assists Damascus in this process, including through providing humanitarian aid and being a guarantor of ceasefire.