Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) More than 1,300 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 1,324 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, namely 421 people, including 126 women and 215 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 903 people, including 271 women and 461 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Since July 18, 2018, over 400,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2.6 hectares (6.4 acres) of land and destroyed 24 explosive devices, it said.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.