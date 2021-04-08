UrduPoint.com
Over 145Mln Doses Of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Used In China - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) More than 145 million doses of vaccines against the coronavirus have been used under the vaccination campaign in China, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"As of April 6, China has already used 145,392,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 31 regions of the country," the commission said in a statement.

The body has not specified how many people had received one and two doses of vaccines.             

China has already approved five homegrown COVID-19 vaccines: three inactivated vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm); one based on an adenoviral vector platform by CanSino Biologics; as well as its first recombinant subunit protein vaccine by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

