UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 30 Police Officers, Taliban Killed, Injured In Clashes In Afghanistan - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

Over 30 Police Officers, Taliban Killed, Injured in Clashes in Afghanistan - Authorities

More than 30 police officers and members of the Taliban group were killed and injured in separate clashes in the central province of Uruzgan, spokesman for the provincial governor Ahmad Shah Ghairi Diwrand said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) More than 30 police officers and members of the Taliban group were killed and injured in separate clashes in the central province of Uruzgan, spokesman for the provincial governor Ahmad Shah Ghairi Diwrand said on Tuesday.

"Sixteen Taliban insurgents, five policemen were killed and 10 Taliban [militants] were wounded in counter-attacks in [the Uruzgan province," the spokesman said.

According to the local official, the group attacked a police checkpoint in the Londiana area of the province's Deh Rawood district.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

Afghanistan is still facing a wave of violence despite the ongoing reconciliation talks between the Taliban and the national government in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Police Governor Doha Government

Recent Stories

7,348 major disaster events claimed 1.23 million l ..

4 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

18 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

19 minutes ago

Paris hospitals near Covid saturation: top health ..

47 seconds ago

Warsaw to Veto EU Budget If Bloc Forces Its Cultur ..

50 seconds ago

No single college affiliated with FATA University: ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.