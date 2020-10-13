Over 30 Police Officers, Taliban Killed, Injured in Clashes in Afghanistan - Authorities

More than 30 police officers and members of the Taliban group were killed and injured in separate clashes in the central province of Uruzgan, spokesman for the provincial governor Ahmad Shah Ghairi Diwrand said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) More than 30 police officers and members of the Taliban group were killed and injured in separate clashes in the central province of Uruzgan, spokesman for the provincial governor Ahmad Shah Ghairi Diwrand said on Tuesday.

"Sixteen Taliban insurgents, five policemen were killed and 10 Taliban [militants] were wounded in counter-attacks in [the Uruzgan province," the spokesman said.

According to the local official, the group attacked a police checkpoint in the Londiana area of the province's Deh Rawood district.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet.

Afghanistan is still facing a wave of violence despite the ongoing reconciliation talks between the Taliban and the national government in the Qatari capital of Doha.