Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:20 AM

Over 39,000 New COVID19 Cases Confirmed in Brazil Over 24-Hour Period - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil increased by more than 39,000 in the past 24 hours, and over 1,000 new deaths were reported in that period, the country's Health Ministry informs.

There are now a total of 1,839,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil. In the past 24 hours, 39,023 new cases and 1,071 new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed, according to Saturday health ministry data. Brazil's total coronavirus death toll stands at 71,469.

On Friday, Brazil registered over 45,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,200 new deaths from COVID-19.

Over 1.1 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil since the start of the epidemic in the country, according to the health ministry.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus death toll, it is surpassed only by the United States, which has registered over 134,700 COVID-19 fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil and the United States are also the top two countries in terms of the total number of registered coronavirus cases (the United States has the highest total of over 3.2 million COVID-19 cases).

