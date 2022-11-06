Over 4.6 Million Affected by Typhoon Nalgae in Philippines - NDRRMC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) More than 4.6 million people have been affected by typhoon Nalgae (Paeng) in the Philippines, the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) says.

The number of probable deaths from the typhoon stands at 156, while the number of injured is at 141, NDRRMC said in its Sunday report.

At least 37 people are missing.

More than a million people were forced to leave their homes because of Nalgae, according to the report.

The typhoon has damaged over 34,600 houses (over 3,100 of them have been completely destroyed. More than 720 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Nalgae made landfall in the Philippines at the end of last month, causing severe floods and landslides. The typhoon left the Philippines on Monday.