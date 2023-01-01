UrduPoint.com

Over 473,200 Ukrainian Refugees Received Visas For Stay In Czech Republic In 2022 - Prague

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Over 473,200 Ukrainian Refugees Received Visas for Stay in Czech Republic in 2022 - Prague

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) More than 473,200 refugees from Ukraine received visas for temporary stay in the Czech Republic after February 24, 2022, including over 8,700 people in December, the Czech Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

"(A total of) 473,216 Ukrainian refugees received visas for a one-year stay in the Czech Republic in 2022, with more than half of them during February-March. The number of refugees decreased in the following months; 8,746 people received visas in December in particular, including 1,293 in the last week of the year," the ministry said in a statement.

Temporary visa holders are entitled to receive health insurance, education and work in the Czech Republic. Approximately 20% of refugees in 2022 returned to Ukraine or moved to other countries, the ministry said, specifying that there is no exact data on this, since there are no border controls within the Schengen area.

The vast majority of refugees are women, children and the elderly.

The ministry noted that the number of Ukrainian refugees did not increase with the onset of winter, contrary to expectations.

According to the Czech Labor Ministry, about 115,000 Ukrainian refugees found work at enterprises and firms, while 35,000 children study in Czech schools.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The crisis has provoked massive flows of refugees from Ukraine to European countries in search of asylum. According to the United Nations, nearly 7.9 million refugees from Ukraine have been staying in Europe.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry United Nations Ukraine Education Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Czech Republic February December Visa Border Women Sunday From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

1 hour ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

1 hour ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

2 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

4 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.