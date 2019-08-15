UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Prisoners Injured In Riot At Detention Facility In California - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Over 50 inmates of the correctional training facility in Soledad, Central California were injured during a riot, media reported, citing the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The riot erupted when about 200 inmates began fighting on the yard of the detention facility, the ABC7 channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, as a result of clashes, 50 prisoners received medical assistance in the prison and eight others were sent to hospitals outside the facility.

The riot ended shortly after the prison staff fired warning shots.

