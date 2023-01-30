UrduPoint.com

Over 500 People Poisoned In India After Drinking Сontaminated Water - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) At least 535 people have fallen ill and showed symptoms of poisoning in the Indian district of Hamirpur after allegedly drinking contaminated water from a well, Indian media reported on Monday.

Preliminary data showed that the poisoning had been caused by the high level of bacteria contained in the well, from which water was collected, the Press Trust of India reported. The water supplied from a reservoir under construction was not being filtered, which could have triggered an outbreak, local officials were quoted as saying by the news agency.

The district authorities launched an investigation into the incident, sending water samples for testing. People are being provided with bottled water and tablets for water disinfection, the news agency reported.

