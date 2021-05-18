UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 80 Migrants Cross Into Spain's Melilla Enclave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:53 PM

Over 80 migrants cross into Spain's Melilla enclave

More than 80 migrants crossed a high barrier from Morocco into Melilla Tuesday, local authorities said, as thousands of others entered into Spain's other North African enclave of Ceuta

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :More than 80 migrants crossed a high barrier from Morocco into Melilla Tuesday, local authorities said, as thousands of others entered into Spain's other North African enclave of Ceuta.

More than 300 people "from subSaharan Africa" attempted to cross the barrier at around 4:45 am Tuesday, of whom "85 men and one woman succeeded in entering", the local authority in Melilla said in a statement.

Related Topics

Africa Ceuta Melilla Spain Morocco Women From

Recent Stories

Sudan sacks top judge, accepts chief prosecutor's ..

1 minute ago

Switzerland Not Commenting on Reports It May Host ..

1 minute ago

About 90 Missiles Launched From Gaza Toward Israel ..

1 minute ago

Australian Olympic team unveils official opening c ..

9 minutes ago

Egypt says prioritising vaccination of tourism wor ..

9 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open after recent falls 18 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.