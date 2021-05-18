(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :More than 80 migrants crossed a high barrier from Morocco into Melilla Tuesday, local authorities said, as thousands of others entered into Spain's other North African enclave of Ceuta.

More than 300 people "from subSaharan Africa" attempted to cross the barrier at around 4:45 am Tuesday, of whom "85 men and one woman succeeded in entering", the local authority in Melilla said in a statement.