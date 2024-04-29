Open Menu

Paris Saint-Germain Win Ligue 1 Title After Monaco Defeat

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions on Sunday without playing after closest challengers Monaco lost 3-2 away to Lyon.

Monaco's defeat gave PSG an unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining and means they are champions for a French record-extending 12th time.

PSG could have clinched the title on Saturday with a win at home to struggling Le Havre, but in the end they needed a 95th-minute equaliser to snatch a 3-3 draw.

However, after that game coach Luis Enrique insisted his side had won the league "without any doubt", as they were 12 points clear with only 12 points left to play for, and also boast a far superior goal difference to that of Monaco.

The principality club's loss in Lyon nevertheless makes PSG's coronation official, and sets them up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final first leg away to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

Monaco had taken the lead inside the opening minute in Lyon thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder goal, but Alexandre Lacazette equalised for the hosts and Said Benrahma put them ahead before the half-hour mark.

Ben Yedder struck again to bring it back to 2-2, only for substitute Malick Fofana to net a late winner for Lyon, who are still hoping to qualify for Europe.

PSG have won 10 of their 12 titles in the last 12 seasons, a record which goes to show how the Qatari takeover of the club in 2011 has utterly transformed them and the face of French football as a whole.

They are on course for a clean sweep of trophies this season, with the French Cup final against Lyon to come on May 25 and the French Champions Trophy already in the bag.

Luis Enrique's side are also hoping to see off Dortmund and win through to the final of the Champions League on June 1.

