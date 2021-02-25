Pashinyan Will Make Statement in Central Yerevan 12:00 GMT Amid Growing Tensions

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced he would make a statement at Yerevan's Republic Square at 4.00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) amid the escalating tensions.

"I will deliver an address at the Republic Square at 16:00. Let us gather there. Police and law enforcement agencies will ensure safety at the rally," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.