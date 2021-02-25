UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pashinyan Will Make Statement In Central Yerevan 12:00 GMT Amid Growing Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

Pashinyan Will Make Statement in Central Yerevan 12:00 GMT Amid Growing Tensions

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced he would make a statement at Yerevan's Republic Square at 4.00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT) amid the escalating tensions.

"I will deliver an address at the Republic Square at 16:00. Let us gather there. Police and law enforcement agencies will ensure safety at the rally," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Facebook Yerevan P

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

16 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

27 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

1 hour ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.