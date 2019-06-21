Pelosi Says US Must Remain Engaged With Allies on Iran, Avoid Escalation

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The United States must remain engaged with allies with respect to Iran and do everything in its power to deescalate the situation, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement after receiving a briefing at the White House.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Thursday they had downed a US Navy surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, a claim denied by the United States.

"In light of the targeting of an unmanned US drone by Iran, it is essential that we remain fully engaged with our allies, recognize that we are not dealing with an adversary and do everything in our power to deescalate," Pelosi said via Twitter on Thursday. "This is a dangerous, high-tension situation that requires a strong, smart and strategic, not reckless, approach."