Pennsylvania Dems Ask US Supreme Court Not to Intervene in Mail-In Ballot Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Democrats in the state of Pennsylvania are urging the US Supreme Court to reject the Republican Party's second attempt to reverse a three-day deadline extension granted by the state for mail-in voting, a court filing revealed.

"It is unthinkable that such weighty issues would be fully briefed and conclusively decided in just a few days”while at the same time subjecting the voters of Pennsylvania to severely unfair treatment and imposing new and significant burdens on the election officials who are charged with conducting this election," Pennsylvania Democrats said in a court filing on Monday.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Republicans asked the Supreme Court to fast-track a review of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the deadline for mail-in ballots.

On October 19, the US Supreme Court rejected the Pennsylvania Republican Party's bid to limit mail-in voting in the state.

On September 16, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to extend the mail-in ballot deadline in the state to November 6 - three days after Election Day.