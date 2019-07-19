Pentagon Says Iranian Drone Came Within 'Threatening Range' Of US Warship - Spokesperson
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 12:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) An Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being destroyed by US forces in a defensive action, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said on Thursday.
"At approximately 10 a.m.
local time, the amphibious ship USS Boxer was in international waters conducting a planned inbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz. A fixed wing unmanned aerial system (UAS) approached Boxer and closed within a threatening range. The ship took defensive action against the UAS to ensure the safety of the ship and its crew," Hoffman said in an emailed statement.