Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister To Visit Moscow In November - Ambassador

Peruvian Deputy Foreign Minister Luis Enrique Chavez will visit Moscow in November to take part in political consultations between the two nations, the country's ambassador to Russia, Juan del Campo, told Sputnik on Wednesday

"In November, we plan to hold political consultations between Peru and Russia, our deputy foreign minister will travel to Moscow to attend this event," he said.

A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation will also be held that month, the ambassador noted.

"We will use this opportunity to arrange a meeting between the deputy foreign minister and the chairman of the commission from the Russian side," del Campo said.

The diplomat described the relations between the two countries as generally good and strategic, but added that bilateral trade had some room for improvement after the pandemic.

Peru and Russia have been recently negotiating the details of manufacturing Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the country. On September 6, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo announced that an agreement has been reached with Moscow to build a Sputnik V production plant in Peru, which is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

