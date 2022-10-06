UrduPoint.com

Peskov Says Zelenskyy's Statements Are Call For Start Of World War

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 11:13 PM

The words of Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed to NATO about preemptive strikes against Russia are nothing but a call to start a world war, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

Earlier, Zelenskyy, speaking at Australia's Lowy Institute via video link, said that NATO should launch "preemptive" strikes on Russia, and not "wait for Russia's nuclear strikes.

"

"Such statements are nothing more than a call to start another world war with unpredictable monstrous consequences," Peskov said.

