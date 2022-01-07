UrduPoint.com

Petition To Have Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair's Knighthood Rescinded Hits 1Mln Signatures

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 10:24 PM

An online petition calling for former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to be stripped of his newly given knighthood has gathered more than a million signatures on the change.org platform in one week

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) An online petition calling for former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to be stripped of his newly given knighthood has gathered more than a million signatures on the change.org platform in one week.

Blair, who served as Labour prime minister from 1997-2007, was appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year Honours List which recognized the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom in 2022, from COVID-19 medical heroes to sports stars to James bond character Daniel Craig.

The decision to award the former Labour leader a knighthood has been widely criticized by peace activists who accused him of war crimes for sending UK troops into Iraq and Afghanistan, while others are demanding a reform of the queen's honour system.

"He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent, civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes," reads the petition posted online by presenter Angus Scott on December 31.

Lindsey German, the convenor of the Stop the War Coalition, said that Blair's knighthood was a "kick in the teeth" for the people of Iraq and Afghanistan and for all the people who protested against the US-led wars.

Stop the War Coalition is planning to hold a protest outside Windsor Castle, the Queens residence in the outskirts of London, next week.

