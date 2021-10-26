UrduPoint.com

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-10 Vaccines Linked To Rare Neurological Complications - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-10 Vaccines Linked to Rare Neurological Complications - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 have been linked to seven rare neurological complications, a post-shot study cited by the Financial Times says.

Data on 32 million vaccinated adults in the United Kingdom showed that an extra 38 people per 10 million suffered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rapid-onset autoimmune disease that damages the nerves and causes muscle weakness.

The Pfizer vaccine was associated with an extra 60 cases of a brain bleed per 10 million in the 28 days after the first shot, with women mostly at risk.

The shot was also linked in the past to a rare heart inflammation.

It was emphasized that these adverse effects were so rare that their incidence had to be calculated in millions, rather than thousands.

The scientists also found that being infected with the virus raised the risk of developing neurological complications even further ” to 145 extra events of Guillain-Barre syndrome and 123 additional cases of inflammations of the brain and the spinal cord.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Women From Million

Recent Stories

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

50 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

2 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.