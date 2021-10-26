Pfizer, AstraZeneca COVID-10 Vaccines Linked to Rare Neurological Complications - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 have been linked to seven rare neurological complications, a post-shot study cited by the Financial Times says.

Data on 32 million vaccinated adults in the United Kingdom showed that an extra 38 people per 10 million suffered from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rapid-onset autoimmune disease that damages the nerves and causes muscle weakness.

The Pfizer vaccine was associated with an extra 60 cases of a brain bleed per 10 million in the 28 days after the first shot, with women mostly at risk.

The shot was also linked in the past to a rare heart inflammation.

It was emphasized that these adverse effects were so rare that their incidence had to be calculated in millions, rather than thousands.

The scientists also found that being infected with the virus raised the risk of developing neurological complications even further ” to 145 extra events of Guillain-Barre syndrome and 123 additional cases of inflammations of the brain and the spinal cord.