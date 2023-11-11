PGA Bermuda Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Leading scores in Friday's darkness-halted second round of the US PGA Tour's Bermuda Championship at Port Royal in Southampton (USA unless noted, par-71, nine players to finish round on Friday):

127 - Alex Noren (SWE)

129 - Ryan Moore 65-64, Satoshi Kodaira (JPN) 64-65, Ryan Brehm 64-65

130 - Camilo Villegas (COL) 67-63

131 - Brendon Todd 65-66, Doc Redman 65-66, D.

A. Points 64-67, Matti Schmid (GER) 64-67, Stewart Cink 64-67, Akshay Bhatia 65-66

132 - Adam Scott (AUS) 65-67, Austin Smotherman 64-68, Fred Biondi (BRA) 68-64, Kramer Hickok 67-65, Davis Riley 64-68, Dylan Wu 63-69