Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists For Alternative To SWIFT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Philippine Central Bank Governor Says Need Exists for Alternative to SWIFT

Philippine Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Sputnik that there should be an alternative to existing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Philippine Central Bank Governor Felipe Medalla told Sputnik that there should be an alternative to existing Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT).

"There has to be an alternative to SWIFT.

Right now it's not there," Medalla said on Tuesday.

In June 2022, a number of Russian banks, including Sberbank and VTB, were disconnected from SWIFT after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Bank June From

Recent Stories

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billi ..

MBRGI&#039;s spending in 2022 reached AED1.4 billion on projects impacting 102 m ..

5 minutes ago
 US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global ..

US Dollar Slowly Becoming Less Dominant on Global Markets - Philippine Central B ..

25 seconds ago
 Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

27 seconds ago
 UN Says Gun Violence in US, Elsewhere Causes Shock ..

UN Says Gun Violence in US, Elsewhere Causes Shock, Horror

29 seconds ago
 US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks ..

US Government Probe Into Classified Document Leaks Could Take Months - Reports

34 minutes ago
 Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained ..

Biden Speaks With Parents of WSJ Reporter Detained in Russia - Reports

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.