UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Philippines Reports First Vaping-linked Illness

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 07:27 PM

Philippines reports first vaping-linked illness

The Philippines on Friday reported its first case of a vaping-linked illness, as health authorities expressed concern at court orders preventing them from regulating electronic cigarettes

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Philippines on Friday reported its first case of a vaping-linked illness, as health authorities expressed concern at court orders preventing them from regulating electronic cigarettes.

A rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in some countries has raised concern over the rising popularity of e-cigarettes, touted as less harmful than tobacco. India and some US states have banned e-cigarettes.

A 16-year-old girl in the central Philippines who had been using e-cigarettes for six months was hospitalised last month for severe shortness of breath and met the criteria for vaping-related lung injury, the health department said.

The girl was treated by a paediatric pulmonologist and discharged.

"All e-cigarette users should seek immediate medical help, and ask their doctors for ways to quit these harmful products," Health Undersecretary Enrique Domingo said in a statement.

The health department last month ordered hospitals to document vaping-related cases and also drew up regulations.

But the department has been sued over the planned regulations, which prevented the government from implementing them while the matter is in court.

Domingo urged the courts to rule on the cases swiftly, adding: "As international evidence points out, every delay in regulating electronic cigarettes is a step back for public health." E-cigarettes were initially touted as less damaging than tobacco, which causes around eight million deaths a year.

However, concern about their effects has been growing and in July, the World Health Organization warned that electronic smoking devices were "undoubtedly harmful and should therefore be subject to regulation".

Apart from e-cigarette use, about four in 10 adult Filipino men and nearly six percent of women are tobacco users, a government survey showed.

Related Topics

India World Philippines July Women All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Wins Sailing Event Of 33rd National ..

17 minutes ago

Opposition withdraws no-confidence motion against ..

31 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, UK International Affairs Advise ..

3 minutes ago

92 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

3 minutes ago

Quetta sewage, sanitation floods city thoroughfare ..

3 minutes ago

German Chancellor to Meet With Croatian, Egyptian ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.