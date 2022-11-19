(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) A LATAM Airlines plane has caught on fire on the runway of the airport in Peru's capital, Lima, the airline informs.

"We regret to confirm that flight LA2213 that covered the Lima - Juliaca (in southeastern Peru) route, operated by LATAM Airlines Peru, suffered an accident on the ground.

There are no casualties among the passengers or crew members," the airline said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

The Lima Airport Partners company said that operations at the Jorge Chavez International Airport will be suspended until 1 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) on Saturday, November 19.

According to local media reports, flight LA2213 was about to take off when it struck a vehicle on the runway. Videos posted on social media show smoke coming from the plane.

The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.