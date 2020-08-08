Plane crash lands in southern India, casualties feared: media

Fatalities were feared after a passenger jet carrying at least 185 people from Dubai crash-landed at an airport in southern India on Friday and broke in two, officials and reports said

The Air India Express jet crashed at Kozhikode airport in Kerala state.

A deputy from the state said that at least the pilot had died in the crash, while reports spoke of dozens of passengers taken to hospital.

"The flight was coming from Dubai. It had over 185 passengers. Rescue operations are on but the rains are making it difficult," an emergency services official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP.