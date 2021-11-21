Poland Might Close Border With Belarus Over Migrants - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Poland does not rule out the possibility of closing the borders with Belarus over the migration crisis, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Sunday.

Currently, Poland has closed only the Kuznica checkpoint.

"We are thinking over the steps associated with increasingly more serious economic sanctions, including closing the Polish-Belarusian border from the Polish side," Morawiecki said after the meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.

Morawiecki added that Warsaw is ready to close other checkpoints, as well as transit and trade opportunities for Belarus, to put pressure on "Lukashenko's regime.

"

However, the Polish prime minister hopes that the Belarusian authorities will find a way to resolve the crisis.

"We want to give a chance to (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko to take a step back and facilitate the return of the migrants to their home countries," Morawiecki said.

Thousands of illegal migrants have amassed at the border between Belarus and Poland in hope to enter the European Union in the past few weeks. Poland stepped up border guard and deployed the military to prevent illegal border crossings. Warsaw accuses Minsk of facilitating the migration crisis, but the Belarusian government denies all allegations.