Poland 'Will Work' On Seizing Other Buildings Of Russian Embassy - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Poland "will work" on the seizure of other buildings of the Russian Embassy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday

In late April, Warsaw mayor's office officials, accompanied by Polish police, seized the Russian embassy's school building.

The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that the building belongs to the Polish government and has been illegally possessed by the Russian embassy. Moscow deemed the incident an encroachment on Russian diplomatic property and a violation of international agreements.

"Recently, as a result of successful actions, one of the buildings on the territory of Warsaw was taken away (from the Russian Embassy). And we will work on (seizing) the other ones," Morawiecki said in an interview with Polish broadcaster Polsat.

