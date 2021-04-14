Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Use Stun Grenades, Gas to Disperse Protesters

BROOKLYN CENTER (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, used stun grenades and gas to disperse protesters after the murder of an African American, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Minnesota police said that a police officer confused her handgun for a Taser and shot dead Daunte Wright, who escaped from the hands of law enforcement officers during his arrest.

The death of the African American sparked protests.

For a third evening in a row, protesters go out to the streets of the city.