SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A police officer sustained injuries in an explosion in the city of Melitopol, incorporated into Russia last fall, the regional office of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today (Thursday), an explosion occurred in Melitopol at around 7:30 a.m. local time (05:30 GMT), injuring a police officer, according to preliminary data. The police officer is currently hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, and is receiving medical treatment," the office said in a press release.

The regional administration confirmed that an improvised explosive device went off at one of the major streets of Melitopol.

There were no reports of casualties or damages, the administration added.

Police and emergency services are working at the scene. Work is underway to establish all circumstances of the incident.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine a year ago. The eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia voted in a referendum in September 2022 to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Kherson region, as well as the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally incorporated into Russia in October. Melitopol serves as the administrative center of the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region.