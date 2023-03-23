UrduPoint.com

Police Officer Injured In Blast In Zaporizhzhia's Melitopol - Russian Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Police Officer Injured in Blast in Zaporizhzhia's Melitopol - Russian Interior Ministry

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) A police officer sustained injuries in an explosion in the city of Melitopol, incorporated into Russia last fall, the regional office of the Russian Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today (Thursday), an explosion occurred in Melitopol at around 7:30 a.m. local time (05:30 GMT), injuring a police officer, according to preliminary data. The police officer is currently hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, and is receiving medical treatment," the office said in a press release.

The regional administration confirmed that an improvised explosive device went off at one of the major streets of Melitopol.

There were no reports of casualties or damages, the administration added.

Police and emergency services are working at the scene. Work is underway to establish all circumstances of the incident.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine a year ago. The eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia voted in a referendum in September 2022 to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Kherson region, as well as the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally incorporated into Russia in October. Melitopol serves as the administrative center of the Russian-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Related Topics

Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Kherson Luhansk Melitopol Donetsk September October All

Recent Stories

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy durin ..

Presidents, PM call for taking care of needy during Ramazan

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

9 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

9 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.