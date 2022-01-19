UrduPoint.com

Police Use Tear Gas Against Supporters of Poroshenko Rallying Near Court in Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Police used tear gas against supporters of ex-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during clashes near the building of the Pechersky District Court of Kiev, where a decision is expected on the measure of restraint for the politician, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The ex-leader's supporters started to gather near the court in the morning and tried to organize places for heating but the police asked to remove these structures, triggering clashes.

According to the correspondent, law enforcement officers tried to take away from them the barrels, tents and stoves for heating.

