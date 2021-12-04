UrduPoint.com

Polish Prime Minister Orders Cybesecurity Alert Ahead Of UN Forum - Warsaw

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 09:03 PM

Polish Prime Minister Orders Cybesecurity Alert Ahead of UN Forum - Warsaw

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered to put the country on heightened cybersecurity alert as it prepares to host the UN digital governance forum, Poland's Government Center for Security said on Saturday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered to put the country on heightened cybersecurity alert as it prepares to host the UN digital governance forum, Poland's Government Center for Security said on Saturday.

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has signed an order to impose the first (security) alert level, ALFA-CRP, regarding cyberspace, across the entire country," the center said in a statement, adding that it will be in effect from Sunday to next Friday.

According to the authorities, it is a preventive measure for the 16th annual meeting of the UN internet Governance Forum, which will take place in the Polish city of Katowice from 6-10 December.

ALFA-CRP is the lowest of the security alerts, as defined by the country's law on counter-terrorism actions, and mandates all Polish security services to show increased vigilance when comes to the security of IT networks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Internet United Nations Alert Katowice Poland December Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles death of renowned gynaecol ..

Chief Minister condoles death of renowned gynaecologist Dr. Zakya Minhas

4 minutes ago
 Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Fe ..

Madinet Zayed Camel Beauty Pageant of Al Dhafra Festival to kick off December 14

22 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden to Speak on Tuesday Evening - Peskov ..

Putin, Biden to Speak on Tuesday Evening - Peskov to Sputnik

24 minutes ago
 Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts ..

Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts West Ham

24 minutes ago
 Police to take stern action against motorists usin ..

Police to take stern action against motorists using LEDs, high beam lights

24 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 178 ot ..

COVID-19 claims four more patients, infects 178 others

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.