Political Consultant Shklyarov Released By Belarus Returns To US - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Political Consultant Shklyarov Released by Belarus Returns to US - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Political consultant and US citizen Vitaly Shklyarov has returned to the United States after being released by Belarus, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States welcomes the departure from Belarus of wrongfully detained US citizen Vitali Shklyarov," Pompeo said. "After three months of wrongful detention and house arrest, Mr. Shklyarov has been reunited with his family and has arrived in the United States. As the President [Donald Trump] and I have made clear, we will not tolerate foreign governments wrongfully detaining US citizens."

More Stories From World

