Pope Says Europe 'torn By Nationalist Egoism' On Migration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:39 PM

Pope Francis on Saturday said that Europe was "torn by nationalist egoism" on migration as he began a first visit to Athens by a pontiff in two decades

Speaking to senior Greek officials, the pope bemoaned that the European community "continues to temporise" and "appears at times blocked and uncoordinated" instead of being an "engine of solidarity" on the migration issue.

